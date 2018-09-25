Microgrid Energy rebrands to Pivot Energy and announces expansion of services

DENVER — After almost a decade as Microgrid Energy, the Denver-based solar energy company is changing its name to Pivot Energy. The new brand reflects the company's growth plans focused on commercial solar and community solar and a variety of new products and services it will begin offering to better serve the market.

"Our company is focused on helping accelerate the rapid transition taking place in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation," said Rick Hunter, Pivot Energy CEO. "To increase our impact, we are expanding the company's footprint by opening offices on the East and West coasts and launching a series of cloud services that will enable us to provide our customers and industry partners with some important new options."

The company's new platform will include a range of services and software that are aimed at serving the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities and financiers.

Pivot Energy will be launching a series of proprietary cloud services, including a community solar customer management platform — SunCentral — and a financial transaction platform — SolTransact. SunCentral will launch in October in conjunction with a series of projects coming online in the Denver area.

'Demanding Solar'

In addition to cloud services, the company will also be opening offices on the East and West coasts over the next year to continue to grow operations in the community solar and commercial solar sectors.

"Community solar, small utility solar and commercial rooftop solar can no longer be considered a fringe element; rather, these generating assets are developing into essential components of the overall grid, providing increased resiliency, lower costs and other benefits," Hunter said. "And customers are demanding solar in their communities at a very high rate, across America."

The company will keep the Microgrid Energy name, which will operate as a subsidiary of Pivot Energy, focusing on energy storage and micro-grid project development and financing.

For more information, visit http://www.pivot energy.net.