Microsurface project continues through June 29 in Wildridge neighborhood of Avon

AVON — Through Friday, June 29, the town of Avon will be constructing street improvements in the Wildridge neighborhood on Long Spur, Fox Lane, Draw Spur, Little Point, June Point, North Point, Flat Point, Coyote Ridge, Ferret Lane, Long Sun Lane, Beaver Creek Point, O'Neal Spur and June Creek Trail.

The improvements include asphalt repair, crack sealing, microsurface application, consisting of a sealer with fine aggregate, and pavement marking. Intermountain Slurry Seal is doing the work on behalf of the town.

The contractor and town staff are coordinating with residents and businesses in the immediate work areas. Residents and guests are asked to drive carefully around construction personnel and equipment and exercise patience, as there will be some traffic delays on the roads under construction.

Contact Jim Horsley with the town of Avon Engineering Department at 970-748-4134 or jhorsley@avon.org with any questions regarding this work.