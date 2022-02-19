Mikaela Shiffrin and River Radamus place fourth in final Olympic Alpine event

Mikaela Shiffrin (right) of the USA defeats Rebeka Jancova of Slovakia in the first round of the mixed team parallel.

Michael Kappeler/AP Images

While the casual sports fan might assume the Olympics always represent who sits atop a sport, those involved know how fickle the quadrennial event can be when it comes to producing expected results.

“It’s not easy to win, ever,” Mikaela Shiffrin stated in a promotional video on the Olympics website prior to the Games.

The prescient words from the three-time World Cup overall champion have proven painful over the last two-and-a-half weeks. On Sunday, however, one more chance was given to the 26-year-old to win. Her fellow Edwards-based teammate, River Radamus, did everything in his power to get the local pair on the podium, but in the end, there was no pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow course at the Yanquin Alpine Skiing Center.

After 25 mph wind gusts blasting the frigid slopes in Beijing forced Saturday’s event to be moved to Sunday, Shiffrin was given an extra day before her sixth and final event of the Games, joining Slovakian Petra Vlhova as the only athletes to have contested every Alpine event at a single Olympics.

Shiffrin was hoping to tie Julia Mancuso for the most total Olympic medals by a female American Alpine skier. Radamus, whose fourth place in the giant slalom stands as the best individual Vail snowsport athlete performance in Beijing, was also hungry to step up one place and earn his first career Olympic medal. Both joined the powerhouse U.S. squad of Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford, Luke Winters and A.J. Hurt.

The mixed team event, new in 2018, involves teams of two men and two women going head-to-head in a knockout format. Individuals race down identical runs, with winners earning a point for their team. After all four athletes have competed, any ties for advancing to the next round are broken by total aggregate time.

Switzerland took the title in the Pyeongchang debut, with Austria in silver and Norway bronze.

The Americans were flawless in the first round, winning 3-1 over the Vlhova-less Slovakians (the slalom gold medalist departed the Games early because of injury). Starting with Shiffrin, who used a great start to immediately gap Rebeka Jancova and cruise to a 0.64 second victory, the U.S. followed with a Radamus win and a Paula Moltzan 1.45-second drubbing to go up 3-0 before Ford narrowly lost.

In the quarterfinal, Moltzan led off, running in the blue course, which ran safer and faster all day. The Minnesota-native, who grew up skiing on Buck Hill, just like Lindsey Vonn, did her job, defeating the decorated Federica Brignone by 0.56 seconds.

River Radamus skied flawlessly in the mixed team parallel event on Sunday in Beijing.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Luca de Aliprandini, the best Italian skier, went off the course against Tommy Ford, earning the Americans a surprising second point. Up 2-0, Shiffrin, on the slower red course, lost to Marta Bassino by just 0.02 seconds, putting the pressure on Radamus. The Vail skier delivered, defeating Alex Vinatzer by 0.76 seconds.

In one semifinal, Norway, fresh off an upset of France, battled Austria, eventually falling to the Alpine powerhouse on time.

In the other, Shiffrin opened against Lena Duerr of Germany. On the red course, the American barreled out of the gate, taking an early lead, but Duerr gained separation on the seemingly advantageous bottom drop specific to the blue course, winning by 0.10 seconds. Radamus evened things up, winning his heat by 0.76 seconds despite a slight fumble out of the gate, embracing Shiffrin at the bottom.

Paula Moltzan leads Petra Hromcova of Slovakia during the mixed team parallel skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Luca Bruno/AP photo

Both Moltzan and Germany’s Emma Eicher fell in their dual, but Eicher made it farther down the course, earning the point and a 2-to-1 lead. After Tommy Ford lost in the fourth run, hopes for a medal hinged on a win against Norway in the bronze medal competition.

Moltzan bounced back right away, defeating Maria Therese Tviberg to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead. Norway’s Fabian Wilkens Solheim defeated Tommy Ford by 0.94 seconds to tie things up as Shiffrin waited to go, the pressure on once again. Skiing aggressively, Shiffrin couldn’t overcome the red course curse, putting the Americans down 2-1.

In their final chance, Norway’s Timon Haugan fell before the final gate. To his left and in the lead anyway, Radamus did everything he possibly could, skiing aggressively to finish in 24.04. With the tiebreak coming down to the team with the faster female time, owned by Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund, it was Norway winding up with the bronze.

“It’s heavy. Those are the sort of moments you work your whole life for,” Radamus said about his final run to NBC.

“Falling short like that stings, but I thought I really focused well and attacked as hard as I could.”

“I get that people will say we came up short, but to have this depth on our team, competing in a European-dominated sport, all of us, with these guys skiing so strongly,” Shiffrin said, pausing to address Radamus directly on the broadcast.

“River, we’re watching you at the bottom there. The fact that you were skiing so strongly and even gave us hope — that’s the biggest win you could ever give us.”

“My teammates are what carried me through these Olympics,” she stated.

In the final, Austria defeated Germany on time to claim their first gold in the event.