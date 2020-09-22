Mikaela Shiffrin appears on ‘Today Show,’ promoting new fund in honor of her father

Mikaela Shiffrin appeared on NBC’s “Today Show” to promote the new “Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund.”

Shiffrin’s father passed away on Feb. 2 as the result of an accident. In the early aftermath of that event, the Shiffrin family understandably was shaken up and didn’t have a grasp of how they wanted to honor their patriarch.

“But then a very big U.S. Ski Team supporter came to us and said, ‘You could start either a foundation or a fund in your dad’s name,'” Shiffrin told the “Today Show.” “‘We already have several families who are willing to commit to match $1.5 million.'”

Shiffrin went on to explain, “Then U.S. Ski and Snowboard would raise the other 1.5 to help bridge the gap for athletes who are really, really struggling during this time, having to work second and third jobs, not being able to because it’s a pandemic, and just trying to get back training in their sports — bridging the gap and also leading up to our Olympics coming up in a little more than a year and a half and making sure that our winter athletes are prepared to go in there and do well.”

And thus, Shiffrin presented the new fund.

While on the air with NBC, Shiffrin caught everyone else up on her summer. With the “Today Show” emanating from the East Coast, the hosts weren’t as familiar with Colorado geography, asking if Shiffrin and her family were affected by the western wildfires.

Shiffrin politely expressed concern for the situation, but said that she and her family did not receive an evacuation order in Edwards.

Shiffrin did share that one of her last conversations with her father was about the coronavirus. Jeff said that he thought it would be a bigger deal than the media had hinted in late January.

“We wish he was here for every reason you could think of. He was a doctor and he could have told us what to do during this time,” Mikaela said. “We’ve just been kind of flailing around trying to be smart. One of my last conversations with him was about COVID. He was basically warning me and my mom that we should take it seriously.”

Shiffrin, after taking a month off from the World Cup to mourn her father, returned to Sweden for a scheduled stop in Are before the tour scrubbed the rest of the season in early March.

Shiffrin showed the NBC audience videos of her dryland workouts and said that she has gotten some limited time on snow at Copper Mountain during the spring as well as at Mount Hood, Oregon, earlier this summer.

The season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, is still set for Oct. 17.