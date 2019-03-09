Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin clinches 15th World Cup win of season, rewrites record books

Happy early birthday, Mikaela.

Four days before the World Cup racer turns 24, Mikaela Shiffrin carved more history into the snow and she gets another record or two along with her birthday cake.

The 23-year-old, who turns 24 on Wednesday, just broke the World Cup record for most wins in a single season with her 15th triumph of the 2018-19 season, a slalom win on Saturday in Spindleruv Mlyn in the Czech Republic.

Shiffrin made the math easy on Saturday, laying down the fastest times in both runs for a combined total of 1 minute, 38.98 seconds, 0.85 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener and 2.03 seconds in front of Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova.

Consider that a bounce-back after what she considered— by her standards — to be a disappointing third-place finish in the Spindleruv Mlyn giant slalom on Saturday.

“Yesterday (…) I felt disappointment from the first (run),” Shiffrin said to the Associated Press. “So today I wanted to not protect something, like ski with risks, ski to fight, and see what was possible. It was really fun to ski both runs.”

Crunching/crushing the numbers

In winning on Saturday, Shiffrin broke a record that had stood longer than she has been alive. Switzerland’s Vreni Schneider won 14 times during the 1988-89 season (seven times in slalom, six in GS and once in the combined.) Thirty years later, seven slaloms, three giant slaloms, three super-Gs, and two parallel slaloms make 15 for Shiffrin.

In the interests of fairness, Both 2019 and 1989 were also FIS Alpine World Ski Championships seasons. With worlds not counting toward World Cup totals, Shiffrin has 17 wins in total with her wins at the championships in Are, Sweden, in super-G and slalom. Schneider also struck gold at the 1989 championships — in giant slalom — the first time worlds came to Vail.

No one — male or female — who has ever clicked int a pair of skis has won more during one season than Shiffrin in the 53-year history of the World Cup. The all-time mark for the gents is 13, a three-way tie among Ingemar Stenmark (1979), Hermann Maier (2001) and Marcel Hirscher (2018).

And speaking of Stenmark, Shiffrin won her 39th career slalom on Saturday. The Swedish legend holds the record with 40 career slalom wins, followed by Shiffrin (39), Alberto Tomba (35), Schneider (34) and Hirscher (32).

HISTORY. AGAIN. 🏆@MikaelaShiffrin has broken the record for most world cup victories in a single season after her 15th World Cup win today in #Spindl2019 pic.twitter.com/vAqudojOa7 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) March 9, 2019

With the win, Shiffrin also upped her point total for the season to 1,954. Only Tina Maze (2,414 in 2013), Maier (2,000 in 2000), Lindsey Vonn (1,980 in 2012) and Janica Kostelic (1,970 in 2006) have scored more points in a season.

Shifrin has three more starts on her schedule at the World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra, next week — super-G on Thursday, slalom on Saturday and GS on March 17.

This story will be updated.