Mikaela Shiffrin finishes fifth in Lake Louise super-G; Lindsey Vonn falls again

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein won the women’s World Cup super-G on Sunday for her first Lake Louise victory.

Weirather finished in 1 minute, 18.52 seconds in sunny conditions. She won after finishing second five times in downhill and super-G races at the resort.

“Well, it really means a lot to me because I was here and on the podium so many times,” Weirather said. “I think seven times and now the first win. I was so close a couple of times.”

Weirather also was second Friday in the season-opening downhill.

Switzerland’s Lara Gut, the winner last year ahead of Weirather, was second in 1:18.63. Austria’s Nicole Schmidhofer followed in 1:18.79.

After crashing Friday, American star Lindsey Vonn fell again Sunday but was able to ski to the bottom.

“My inside ski, my boot hit the snow and just knocked my ski out,” Vonn said. “It’s been a pretty unlucky weekend in that regard, but I was charging and had more confidence than I did yesterday.

“I just feel a little bit deflated overall. I think if I would have finished Friday it would have been a whole other ball game. But that’s ski racing. The lucky thing is I’m relatively healthy and my main focus this season has always been the Olympics.”

Fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth after winning Saturday for her first downhill victory.

“I’m really excited because I think I have the right mindset for the speed races,” Shiffrin said.

The women head to St. Moritz, Switzerland, next week for a pair of super-G races and a combined event.