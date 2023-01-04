Mikaela Shiffrin wins fifth straight World Cup to claim 81st-career win

Mikaela Shiffrin relaxes prior to the first run of the World Cup slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia on Wednesday. Shiffrin claimed career-win No. 81 with a 0.76-second victory over Petra Vlhova. Anna Swenn-Larsson of Sweden was third.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

For the last four seasons, Petra Vlhova has won the first World Cup race of the calendar year. On Wednesday in Zagreb, Croatia, however, it was Mikaela Shiffrin who revealed her first New Year’s resolution: start 2023 with a win.

The 27-year-old Edwards superstar inched one step closer to becoming the all-time winningest World Cup Alpine skier, using a first-run lead to gap the field and flawlessly managing the deteriorating Crveni spust course in run No. 2 to win her fifth-straight World Cup and 81st in her once-in-a-generation career. Shiffrin’s total time was 1 minute, 36.42 seconds, 0.76 seconds ahead of Vlhova (1:37.18) in second as Sweden’s Anna Swenn-Larsson (1:37.63) rounded out the podium. Shiffrin’s victory puts her one behind Lindsey Vonn (82) and five behind Ingemar Stenmark (86).

“I’m incredibly happy. I had so much fun skiing today and it was really my best skiing — both runs,” the American told FIS reporters in the post-race interview after winning her fifth race in Zagreb (and first on the Croatian hill since 2019), tied with Marcel Hirscher for the most by any athlete.

With temperatures hovering around 4 degrees Celsius, the compact snow softened and slowed throughout the second run, especially in the middle section of the 182-meter drop. The conditions were such that great skiing, particularly by the later starters, was not always rewarded and great starts were marred by terrible second sectors. Seven athletes DNF’d their second runs, evidence of the slippery snow.

The unpredictable conditions made for some interesting drama, however, as Wendy Holdener made a strong bid for her third slalom win of the season with five skiers remaining. Katherina Liensberger looked to replicate the Swiss veteran’s aggressive skiing, and had everything set up for a fantastic finish when she slipped just meters from the end. The Austrian was able to recover, climb back around the final gate, and limp to the line in 23rd.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Up next was Vlhova, who hasn’t won a slalom since taking three straight in Lienz, Zagreb and Kranjska-Gora in December of 2021 and January of 2022. The Slovak started slow, but was composed in the middle and smooth at the bottom to slide into the lead by 0.62 seconds.

Swenn-Larsson’s late mistakes eliminated the possibility of a win, but the two-time Olympian, who claimed her first World Cup in Killington this past November, was satisfied to secure a podium, sliding right behind Vlhova and bumping Holdener out of the top-3, with Shiffrin waiting in the gate.

The American truly brought it in the second run, tightening the proverbial screws as she gained 0.12 in the first sector, 0.08 in the second and 0.01 in the third to win by 0.76 seconds. Her second run would stand as the fourth-fastest of the day. Satisfied with her aggressive, clean skiing, she told FIS reporters before the podium ceremony, “Nothing less than the best is going to work.”

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of Wednesday’s World Cup slalom in Zagreb, Croatia. Shiffrin had the fastest first run of the day and the fourth-fastest second to secure the win, her fifth straight this season.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

Wednesday wasn’t another 1-2 American finish as Paula Moltzan, who came in second place a week ago in Semmering, Austria posted a DNF in the first run. No other Americans qualified for the final.

With her seventh win of the 2022-2023 season, Shiffrin extended her slalom discipline lead to 105 points over Holdener and 489 points over Vlhova in the overall standings. The Zagreb World Cup continues with a slalom tomorrow. The first run is at 7 a.m. MST and a second goes off at 10 a.m. MST.