Mikaela Shiffrin makes history with 47th World Cup slalom victory

Mikaela Shiffrin, center, winner of the Schladming World Cup slalom, poses with second place finisher Petra Vlhova, left, and third place finisher Lena Duerr, in Schladming, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Giovanni Maria Pizzato/AP Photo

Mikaela Shiffrin has made history.

Shiffrin used a blistering second run to storm back from fifth place to overtake the red-hot Petra Vlhova in winning the Schladming, Austria World Cup slalom event Tuesday evening. The win was her 47th career World Cup slalom victory, breaking a tie with the great Swedish Alpine skier Ingemar Stenmark for the most World Cup wins in a single discipline.

“It’s just quite special to be sitting here now; it feels like it didn’t happen,” an emotional Shiffrin told FIS reporters at the finish line.

After posting her first slalom DNF since 2018 on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, the comeback win was an emotional turn of events for the 26-year old Eagle County native.

“Yeah, I’m just crying a lot lately,” Shiffrin said with tears of joy to FIS reporters. “It’s such a privilege to race on this slope and all I wanted to do today was earn that. Like, deserve that.”

Coming into the race, which replaced the event originally planned for Flachau, Austria, Vlhova had won five of the last six World Cup slalom events. Her breakthrough dominance in the event is given some perspective when one considers that she was attempting to become just the second woman in the last 10 World Cup seasons to win at least six World Cup slaloms in a single season. The other? Shiffrin in 2016-2017 (six), 2017-2018 (seven), and 2018-2019 (eight). Tuesday belonged to the original queen of the slalom, so to speak.

When asked about the magnitude of her accomplishment, Shiffrin was at a loss for words.

“I don’t know. Maybe I’ll be able to answer that in one year or five years; I don’t know,” she told FIS reporters.

The victory extends her lead over Vlhova and Sofia Goggia in the overall rankings. Shiffrin currently stands at 966 points while Vlhova has 911 and Goggia has 657. In the slalom discipline standings, Vlhova still holds a substantial edge over the American, with 660 points to Shiffrin’s 440.

Shiffrin has won 15 World Cup events on Austrian snow, more than any other country. She’ll look to continue the dominance as the World Cup moves to Zauchensee, Austria Jan. 13-16 for a downhill and super-G.