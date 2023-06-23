Mikaela Shiffrin nominated for 2 ESPYs

Skiers Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, left, and Mikaela Shiffrin arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/AP photo

The nominations for ESPN’s annual ESPY awards were announced this week and unsurprisingly Mikaela Shiffrin was nominated for two.

The Edwards skier is up for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

In the first category, Shiffrin is up against Sophia Smith, a Colorado-born soccer player for the Portland Thorns who was just named to the U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup roster; Iga Swiatek, who became the No. 1 tennis player in 2022 with eight titles, including her second and third Grand Slam wins; and A’ja Wilson, a professional basketball player whose MVP performance helped the Las Vegas Aces win the 2023 WNBA Championship.

“In the company of all-time greats and some of my favorite athletes … I’m kind of dumbfounded,” Shiffrin wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

In 2023, Shiffrin became the winningest Alpine skier of all time with her 88th World Cup victory. She also earned fifth-career overall crystal globe, second giant slalom globe and seventh slalom globe in 2023.

Shiffrin is the only woman nominated for the Best Record-Breaking Performance. She’s up against Novak Djokovic, who won the French Open to solidify his 23rd Grand Slam, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis; Lebron James who surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring; and Max Verstappen, a Formula 1 driver who won the Mexican Grand Prix to break the record for most wins in the season.

The ESPYs are fan-voted awards. People can vote daily at espn.com/espys.

The ESPYs will air at 6 p.m. MST July 12 on ABC.