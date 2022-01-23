Mikaela Shiffrin races to 16th place in World Cup return

Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the World Cup super-G race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Sunday.

Gabriele Facciotti/AP

With the Olympics less than two weeks away, overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin decided to take few risks on the Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy super-G course. The result was a 16th place finish in her return to World Cup racing after a brief, mid-season reset to focus on training. After winning a record 47th career World Cup slalom on Jan. 11 in Schladming, Austria, the American superstar took the Zauchensee downhills and super-G off completely. She also did not race in the downhill in Cortina, D’Ampezzo on Jan. 22.

Sunday’s race was won by Italy’s Elena Curtoni, who was 0.09 seconds ahead of Austrian Tamara Tippler and 0.24 seconds ahead of Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland.

Curtoni’s win was bittersweet, as teammate Sophia Goggia fell for the second time this month. Her high-speed crash in Zauchensee last week wasn’t serious, but it apparently did prevent her from walking on Monday. Her fall in Austria on Sunday occurred as the Italian speed specialist was heading into a shadowy section of course with difficult visibility.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” Curtoni told the NBC Sports . “I’m happy with what I was able to do in my race and very upset for Sofia.”

After the fall, Curtoni got up from the leader’s seat to see if her teammate was alright.

“She was under shock,” Curtoni said about her teammate.

Injuries have impacted Goggia, who is currently third in the overall World Cup standings, 212 points behind Shiffrin, in the past. She missed her home world championships in Cortina in 2021 because of a broken knee.

Shiffrin update

Even without the recent World Cup starts, Shiffrin has been busy. The Edwards resident joined NBC’s Today Show on Jan. 21 to talk about COVID, the Olympics, and filiming a new Jurassic World promo. In the clip, Shiffrin races a tyrannosaurus rex down an Alpine slope.

“I’m a big fan. I was kind of geeking out that day. It gave me a whole new world of respect for what actors do on a daily basis,” she told NBC about her full day of shooting.

Shiffrin said the concept of actually competing in Beijing seems almost surreal, bogged down by many of the protocols and regulations related to just getting to China.

“This Games there’s certainly a lot of logistics we’ve got to figure out. Just getting there, with the testing process and COVID-related things. It’s a lot to think about and it’s kind of hard to even imagine being there and competing,” she told Today.

As she spoke, a clip showing her performances in South Korea back in 2018 was playing. “Even watching this footage from South Korea, it’s like ‘Oh my gosh I can remember doing that but I can’t at this point imagine what it’s going to be like yet when we go into Beijing. It’s exciting, that’s for sure,” she said.

When she was out with COVID, Shiffrin was creative in maintaining her fitness during quarantine, even resorting to doing pull-ups on a bed frame. Still, taking time off was difficult.

“I never take more than two to three days off max during the seaason, so having my ski boots off snow was the hardest thing to overcome,” she said.

The women’s World Cup moves to Kronplatz, Italy for a giant slalom on Jan. 25. The final World Cup races before the Olympics are the downhill and super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany Jan. 27-30.