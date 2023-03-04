Mikaela Shiffrin secures fifth overall World Cup title

Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her fifth overall World Cup title after placing fifth in Saturday's downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway.

Stian Lysberg Solum/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin wasn’t able to get on the podium in Saturday’s World Cup downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway, but she did just enough to wrap up her fifth overall World Cup title. With seven races remaining — and 700 points up for grabs — the Edwards skier’s fifth-place finish stretched her lead over Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behramia to 796 points, mathematically securing the crystal globe.

“For me it’s quite special to have it now already,” said Shiffrin, who has posted 14 podiums and 11 victories in 25 races this season. “And I can take a little bit of weight off my shoulders. In the middle of the season I was always thinking ‘oh, I just have to keep pushing because it’s not done yet’. And so now at least that’s done and I can enjoy myself more.”

While a great deal of focus has been on Shiffrin tying Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time World Cup wins record this weekend, the American superstar now has another record she’ll be chasing in 2023-2024: Annemarie Moeser-Proll’s six overall titles. Only Moeser-Proll and eight-time men’s winner Marcel Hirscher have more globes than Shiffrin.

Norway’s Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, center, celebrates her win with the rest of the women’s podium. Italy’s Sofia Goggia, left, was second and Switzerland’s Corinne Suter placed third.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie pleased the home crowd Saturday, winning the race down the well-regarded Olympiabakken slope in a time of 1 minute, 32.36 seconds. Sofia Goggia of Italy was second, 0.29 seconds back, with Corinne Suter of Switzerland rounding out the podium. It was the first time in the event’s 30-year history that women have raced on the Olympiabakken in a regular World Cup. The venue was the site of the 1993 and 2003 World Cup Finals as well as the 1994 Olympic Games.

Wearing bib No. 4, Shiffrin followed Lie in the order. In just her 20th-career downhill start, the 27-year-old wasn’t able to find much speed in the steep upper section of a hill she spent time this April training on with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. She was thrown way off the line about midway through the course, but rallied in the final sector, where her split was the third-fastest on the day, to tie for fifth with Austria’s Ramona Siebenhofer, 0.79 seconds off the win and 0.38 seconds off the podium.

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the World Cup women’s downhill race, in Kvitfjell, Norway on Saturday.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

Breezy Johnson placed eighth, Isabella Wright was 12th, Keely Cashman placed 29th, Lauren Macuga was 32nd and Tricia Mangan was 38th for the U.S.

The speed event weekend concludes with a super-G on Sunday.