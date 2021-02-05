Mikaela Shiffrin shares touching tribute song to her father, Jeff Shiffrin

A year removed from the the death of her father, Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her internal struggle by sharing an original song Thursday with her followers on social media. The song, which she wrote with the help of her mother, is both beautiful and touching.

“Well, I guess it’s just a dream now, but I don’t want to let it go,” she sings while strumming her guitar.

Pictures of Jeff Shiffrin share the screen as Mikaela performs the song.

“I can hear your voice in my dreams, telling me that I could be happy if I’d only let me, let me let you go,” she continues. “But I don’t want to let you go.”

Jeff Shiffrin died in February of 2020 after a home accident in Edwards. Mikaela Shiffrin helped launch the Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund to help raise money for U.S. Ski and Snowboard athletes during the uncertain times of COVID-19. In January, she announced that the fund has raised over $3 million to help athletes pay for training, gear, travel and more. Donations came from 19 different countries and 39 states — with Colorado and New York amassing the most donations.

Heading to worlds

Shiffrin will be competing in the world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, with races kicking off Feb. 8.

In her time away from training and racing, she frequently shares videos of her practicing her musical prowess, which has been impressive to watch grow over the years. It’s fitting as a musician that her original work speaks from the heart.