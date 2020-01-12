Mikaela Shiffrin skis out in World Cup combined race in Austria

Mikaela Shiffrin stands on the course during Sunday's World Cup Women's Alpine Combined in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

Associated Press

Nobody’s perfect, not even Mikaela Shiffrin. The reigning World Cup overall champion skied out of Sunday’s combined event in Zauchensee, Austria, after getting off-kilter in the opening super-G leg of the two-run event.

Shiffrin was 41 seconds into her run — and .03 behind the leader at the second split time — when she had to stand upright while navigating a dicey patch of terrain. She went wide of a gate and, needing a sharp turn to correct, slid out on her left hip.

Shiffrin managed to slide back onto her skis and slowly make her way down the mountain, appearing unhurt.

Fredrica Brignone of Italy took the win, notching her 12th World Cup victory. Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was second, a half-second behind combining times from super-G and slalom runs. Italian Marta Bassino was third.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhh… dang it,” was posted on her Instagram after the race.

The result was Shiffrin’s first DNF since Jan. 28, 2018, when she skied out of a slalom with a few gates left of her second run in what would have been a sure win.

Shiffrin still holds a very comfortable lead of 261 points ahead of Brignone in the World Cup overall standings as she pursues her fourth straight season title.

Information from NBCSports.com was used in this report