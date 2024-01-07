Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of World Cup slalom in Kranjska Gora

Mikaela Shiffrin looks on after straddling a gate during the first run of Sunday's World Cup slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Giovanni Maria Pizzato/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin doesn’t DNF often, but when she does, she does it in Kranjska Gora.

At the site of her last DNF in 49 World Cup slaloms — she skied out of the Podkoren 3 course on Jan. 9, 2022 — Shiffrin succumbed to tough conditions, straddling a gate 24 seconds into her first run. The Edwards skier trailed her main rival, Petra Vlhova, by 0.47 seconds at the first checkpoint before her left ski went on the wrong side of a gate.

Vlhova went on to win the race, her third-consecutive victory on the Slovenian slope.

“I’m really happy and proud because it was really tough conditions, especially second half from the first first gate to the finish was big fighting,” the Slovak told FIS media. “I just tried to ski as I know…I knew that conditions were going to be hard, so I pushed as much as I can.”

Shiffrin and Vlhova are the only skiers to win slaloms this season on the World Cup circuit. With six of the 11 events in the books, the Slovak trails the defending discipline champion by just five points in the season standings.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“When I crossed the finish line and I saw green lights, it was explosion because, in front of many Slovakian people, it’s something different to win,” Vlhova said. With the victory, the defending Olympic slalom champion moved past Erika Hess into third-place for the most women’s World Cup slalom wins (22). She now trails only Vreni Schneider (34, Marlies Schild (35) and Shiffrin (56).

Lena Duerr — the last athlete to win a slalom in 12 events after her triumph in the Czech Republic in January 2023 — placed second and American A.J. Hurt claimed her first-career World Cup podium in third. Her U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan finished in fifth.

Shiffrin said she’s been fighting a cold this week. The Edwards skier finished in ninth in the giant slalom on Saturday and skipped the mandatory public bib draw for Sunday’s race, the Associated Press reported.

“I certainly don’t want to overdo the schedule over the next couple of weeks and have all of my races suffer because of it,” Shiffrin told U.S. Ski Team media on Saturday.

The World Cup travels to Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria for speed races Jan. 11-14. The next slalom is Jan. 16 in Flachau.