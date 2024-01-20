Mikaela Shiffrin takes second in World Cup giant slalom in Janska, Slovakia

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of Saturday's World Cup giant slalom race in Jasna, Slovakia. Shiffrin was exactly one second behind eventual winner Sara Hector after the first run. The Edwards skier ended up placing second overall.

Pier Marco Tacca/AP photo

On a day dampened by hometown hero Petra Vlhova’s season-ending injury, Mikaela Shiffrin placed second to Sara Hector in the World Cup giant slalom in Janska, Slovakia.

“I felt I skied the best I could possibly ski on the second run, so I’m super happy with it,” Shiffrin told FIS media.

“Sara was just — it was just fun to watch her ski. You have to take a step back and say, ‘that’s just nice to look at.'”

Hector blitzed the Lukova 2 course in 2 minutes 17.80 seconds, 1.52 clear of Shiffrin, to claim the win, her fifth-career victory. New Zealand’s Alice Robinson (2:20.51) rounded out the podium.

“It feels so amazing. I’m so happy for today. Now I’m just losing words a little bit,” Hector said.

“It’s just so sad that Petra was not here. It’s such a beautiful crowd and so cool to race here. The slope was just amazing today.”

Perhaps the biggest story of the morning materialized when the defending Olympic slalom gold medalist — racing in front of 10,000 spectators approximately 17-kilometers from her hometown of Liptovsky Mikulas — slipped coming around the ninth gate and fell. Vlhova slid into the fencing on the side of the course and needed to be taken off the hill in a sled.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova is carried down with a toboggan after falling during the first run of Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom race in Jasna, Slovakia. Pier Marco Tacca/AP photo

“Petra has been transported to the hospital, she was stabilized,” the Associated Press reported Vlhova’s team stating. “In these moments, Petra is undergoing medical examinations.” The AP stated Vlhova suffered “an apparent knee injury,” and also that “many racers struggled on the icy surface of the Lukova 2 course, leading to huge time differences.”

Vlhova’s coach Mauro Pini, speaking about the injury through a translator to FIS media, said after the race, “Unfortunately, I’m not here to take good news.”

“Petra is suffering torn ligament on the right knee,” he continued.

“That means the season is over for Petra. From now on, we are looking at the direction of the future and the team is ready to give her all the support to come back as soon as possible and (as) strong as possible.”

All seven of the World Cup slaloms this year have been won be either Shiffrin or Vlhova.

Hector too brilliant in second run

Shiffrin was a full second back from Hector after run No. 1. The all-time World Cup wins leader said her tactic in approaching the second was to “take it like a new race.”

Every one of Shiffrin’s sector times were the second-best on the day — only to Hector — in the second run. The American ended up ceding another 0.52 to the Swede, but was satisfied with putting what she felt was her best foot forward.

“I had such a good time skiing on the first run, but felt like now we can just have fun with this,” Shiffrin said. “Try to push it, try to ski like I don’t have something to lose.”

Both Hector and Shiffrin were blown away by the crowd’s support and enthusiasm, which even cheered for athletes during inspection.

“They are so passionate about skiing here,” Hector said. “It’s amazing.”

A.J. Hurt and Paula Moltzan finished seventh and 16th, respectively for the U.S. Fellow Americans Mary Bocock failed to finish her first run and Elisabeth Bocock did not earn a second.

The silver was Shiffrin’s 149th-career podium, moving the Edwards skier within six of Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record. She will be hoping to break Stenmark’s slalom podium record (81) when the World Cup weekend continues on Sunday. The first and second runs are at 1:30 and 4:15 a.m. MST, respectively.