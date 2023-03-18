Mikaela Shiffrin ties Lindsey Vonn for most career World Cup podiums

Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the World Cup Finals slalom race in Soldeu, Andorra on Saturday.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t get the win in Saturday’s World Cup Finals slalom in Soldeu, Andorra, but she tied another all-time record.

The Edwards skier tied Lindsey Vonn for the most women’s Alpine ski World Cup podiums (137) with a third-place finish, finishing 0.86-seconds behind winner Petra Vlhova. Lena Popovic of Croatia placed second.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova won the World Cup Finals slalom in Soldeu, Andorra on Saturday, her second win of the season.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Falling flakes on top of spring-like conditions made for poor visibility and brought out the snow snakes as athletes either slowed considerably on the 210-meter Avet course or skied out altogether.

After run No. 1, Shiffrin — who has won six of the 10 slaloms this year and finished second in three others — sat in fourth, 0.59-seconds behind leader Petra Vlhova. Croatian Leona Popovic was 0.32-seconds back in second and Sweden’s Anna Swenn-Larrson remained in third, just a few hundredths ahead of the American. It was the first time all year Shiffrin was outside of the top three after the first run.

Paula Moltzan, who was sixth after the first run, skied aggressively in her second, ignoring the conditions. She was in the lead at the top but skipped over a rise midway through the slope and nearly skied out. With six DNF’s across the final 30 athletes — and a couple happening within the first three turns — Moltzan’s ability to simply cross the finish-line secured a top-20 result, as she finished in 16th.

Shiffrin, who spent time in the offseason dialing in skis for conditions like those presented Saturday, looked pleased to move into a 0.67-second lead with a smooth, mistake-free run. A mistake from Swenn-Larsson, who caught the back of her ski on a gate, ensured Shiffrin a spot on the podium, but Popovich — who was seeking her first career podium — skied aggressively in the next run, building a one-second advantage at the top of the course en route to a 0.43-second lead.

Vlhova would finish the day. The defending Olympic slalom champion made two nice recoveries at the top of the course but fell behind by 0.08 hundredths with two sectors to go after a few wide turns sapped her ski speed. She made up no time in the third sector, but was flawless in the fourth, sneaking back into a 0.43-second lead to claim her second win of the season.

Coming into the event, Shiffrin already had secured her seventh-career slalom crystal globe.

“It’s a lot of hard work and many amazing races and work from the whole team,” Shiffrin responded when asked about the season title. “The skis, coaches, service, teammates, everybody — I’m very thankful and very proud.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.