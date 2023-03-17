Mikaela Shiffrin to be feted in Vail for her record-breaking 87 World Cup wins

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning a World Cup slalom on Saturday, March 11, in Are, Sweden, to break Ingemar Stenmark's all-time wins record. Shiffrin now stands alone atop the wins list with 87.

Alessandro Trovati/AP

After a record-breaking season, ski racing’s GOAT is coming home to celebrate with the community that helped raise her.

Local officials on Friday unveiled plans for a “Mikaela87” celebration in honor of Mikaela Shiffrin at Solaris Plaza in Vail on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. Shiffrin, who was born in Vail and trained in her youth as a member of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, eclipsed Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup wins record earlier this month when she earned her 87th career victory in a World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden.

The homecoming in Vail will include entertainment, guest appearances and other celebratory activities. Shiffrin will be present at the event along with other dignitaries and luminaries.

More details on the celebration will be announced soon. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this free event.

The event is hosted by a local collaborative representing the greater Eagle River Valley community that includes the town of Vail, Eagle County, Beaver Creek Resorts Company, Vail Mountain, the towns of Gypsum, Eagle, Avon, Minturn, EagleVail Metro District, and Edwards Metro District, CFC Collective, the Vail Valley Foundation, the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame, and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.