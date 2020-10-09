Mikaela Shiffrin tweaks back, will miss World Cup start in Soelden
On Friday morning, Mikaela Shiffrin announced on her social media that she will not be able to start the World Cup season in Soelden, Austria, just over one week away.
“After tweaking my back skiing last week, I have been advised to sit Soelden out to let my back heal so I can race the rest of the season,” Shiffrin said in a Facebook post Friday morning.
The World Cup ski races are staying in Europe this year with the cancelation of the North American races due to COVID-19, including the men’s Birds of Prey races at Beaver Creek.
Shiffrin, 25, of Edwards, will look to get her season started with a clean bill of health but will still be watching the season opening races.
“I’ll be cheering as loud as I can for our US women and men next weekend and I hope you will too!” she said in the Facebook post.
The women’s World Cup season starts Oct. 14 at Soelden. The next race is Nov. 13 in Lech/Zurs, Austria.
