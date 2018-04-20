Mikaela Way in Avon to close to through traffic from April 23 to 28

AVON — Mikaela Way will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, April 23, through Saturday, April 28, while construction workers perform utility work integral to the Avon Town Hall project.

The drop-off area for Prater Lane Child Care will remain open during this time and can be accessed from Benchmark Road. Parking on Mikaela Way in front of the Avon Public Library will still be available.

If you have questions about this closure, contact Justin Hildreth, town engineer, at 970-748-4045 or jhildreth@avon.org.