Mike Pompeo delivers keynote address at Beaver Creek festival

Mike Pompeo speaks to a crowd at Beaver Creek on Friday. Pompeo said the Freedom Conference and Festival crowd encouraged him in his hope that the U.S. will push back against Chinese foreign policy.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Conservatives gathered in Beaver Creek over the weekend for the Freedom Conference and Festival put on by the Steamboat Institute.

The annual event was moved from Steamboat in 2020 and now carries on Beaver Creek’s tradition as a conservative gathering ground, dating back to the AEI World Forum which took place at Beaver Creek from 1982 to 2007.

The Freedom Conference and Festival took place at Gerald R. Ford Hall, a building which received its name after former Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican colleague of Ford’s, cut the ribbon on the newly dedicated hall in 2007 during the AEI World Forum.

But unlike the AEI World Forum, the Freedom Conference and Festival is open to media, and reporters on Friday – along with hundreds of attendees – were treated to a keynote address from Mike Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State under former President Trump.

Pompeo spoke about China and what he called “the greatest threat” to the United States, educators who “teach our kids junk in schools,” he said.

“One of the forces pushing for us to teach that junk is the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said.

“There are 360,000 Chinese students studying in our universities today,” Pompeo said. “That’s every university, the University of Colorado, Colorado State, my flagship institution in my hometown, Wichita State. Every one of those universities is dependent on Chinese money today.”

Pompeo said in addition to Chinese students, he was also uncomfortable with Chinese research money at U.S. universities.

“If anyone for a second thinks that they are providing research money to the University of Colorado school system because they like us, please come see me,” Pompeo said, earning a round of laughs from the audience. “It allows them to steal the very most important secrets – secrets like how to make a seed that yields more crops, so that farmers in Colorado and Kansas and North Dakota and South Dakota can be more effective. It allows them to steal that technology.”

Pompeo also said the Chinese government is trying to steal medical technology from the U.S.

“They want to steal technology that allows people to be vaccinated from a virus that they foisted upon the world, and killed one million Americans, from a place called Wuhan,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo said the Chinese government “wants to change the way our kids and grandkids live” with Marxist, Leninist and nationalist ideology.

“The only external threat that could change the way we live in America is the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said.

It was one of 18 times he used the term “Chinese Communist Party” in his speech, something he acknowledged.

“It’s simpler to say China, but the truth is there are 900 million, maybe a billion Chinese citizens that suffer even more than the rest of the world from the authoritarian, Marxist regime in China,” he said. “They too would love to see a different set of leaders.”

Pompeo wants the U.S. to “fundamentally rethink our relationship, America’s relationship, and its place in the world, and what it is that Xi Jinping wants to make the Chinese Communist Party’s place in the world,” he said.

Pompeo said the Trump administration “took the first step,” and is convinced that America will continue to push back against all he laid out. His evidence was the Beaver Creek audience.

“You came here today to be with each other as part of this important community, that understands what Winston Churchill taught us – he taught us that America always does the right thing after it has exhausted all the other possibilities,” Pompeo told the crowd, eliciting a room full of laughs. “And you came here today because at least some of you probably fear we’re getting pretty close to that.”