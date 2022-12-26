Mikhail Turovsky exhibition to benefit Limbs for Liberty

Andrey Chersak, an amputee and member of the Ukrainian armed forces is the first recipient of treatment from Limbs for Liberty and will be present at the exhibition Tuesday.

Vail International Gallery will host a benefit exhibition of works on paper by Mikhail Turovsky and select works by gallery artists including Bates Wilson, Topher Straus and Not Banksy to benefit Limbs for Liberty, a local charity dedicated to providing state-of-the-art prosthetics to Ukrainians who have lost limbs in the war.

The reception will run from 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 27. Andrey Chersak, an amputee and member of the Ukrainian armed forces who is the first treatment recipient from Limbs for Liberty will be present at the exhibition along with members of the Limbs for Liberty team.

Mikhail Turovsky is a world-renowned modernist painter born in Kiev in 1933. Since 1979 he and his family have lived in Brooklyn, New York where he has established himself as a unique and compelling voice within the émigré community and Ukrainian diaspora. The works offered for the benefit present a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of museum-quality art to benefit a noble cause. All the works Turovsky have gifted are priced between $500- $900 with one hundred percent of the selling price donated to Limbs for Liberty.

For more information please contact the gallery at 970-476-2525 or email at info@vailgallery.com .