Millennials are flocking to Grand Junction, here’s why

Millennials are flocking to Grand Junction.

Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

Andrew Duran has lived in Taos, New Mexico, and Boulder. This well-tattooed 35-year-old has pedaled his bike around the world, spending loads of time in exotic places. Now, he has landed in a spot that has long been high on his geographic bucket list: Grand Junction.



Yes, stodgy Grand Junction. Longtime nickname: Grand Junktown. That conservative, red-as-red-can-be, Western Slope city near the Utah border. That Shangri-La for shuffling seniors. The place younger generations have long bailed out of, rather than flocked to.



“You hear a lot of people talking like that about Grand Junction,” Duran said. “But once you bring them out here, they see why it’s so great. People who like to play a lot recognize that this is where it’s at. This is Boulder 30 years ago.”



Could it be that Grand Junction is now cool?

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.

