Miller & Lux coming to Vail for the winter season

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence is bringing his San Francisco steakhouse, Miller & Lux, to the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail for the winter season.

Jason Perry Photography/Courtesy photo

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is excited to announce a winter takeover of Flame Restaurant by Food Network star and cookbook author, Tyler Florence and his highly acclaimed Miller & Lux restaurant for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season.

Come enjoy après ski and dinner service at Miller & Lux Vail from Dec. 14 until April 15 with an alpine-inspired menu along with some of the San Francisco steakhouse’s signature dishes.

“It is an incredible honor to partner with Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail to bring Miller & Lux to Vail,” Florence said in a press release. “With this winter takeover, I aspire to offer a refined, sophisticated menu and dining atmosphere as timeless and beloved as the après ski tradition itself.”

Florence will team up with Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail executive chef, Simon Purvis, who has been with the Four Seasons for over 33 years at its properties in Vancouver, Melbourne, Berlin, Bali, Singapore, Scottsdale, Jackson Hole and Denver.

The name harkens back to two men, Henry Miller and Charles Lux, who came from Germany to be a part of the Gold Rush in California in the 1850s. They opened a butcher shop in the meatpacking district in San Francisco and eventually became known as the Cattle Kings of California. That meat-packing district is where Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors NBA basketball team, stands now. Miller & Lux opened in Thrive City, which is the complex that surrounds the Chase Center, at the end of September 2021, coinciding with the opening of the basketball season in October 2021.

The focus at Miller & Lux Vail will be on dry-aged steaks and a fresh raw bar, the M&L burger, French Dover sole and a hefty 46-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye. Many of the menu items will be served table side, including Miller & Lux’s signature Caesar for Two.

Skiers and snowboarders will be invited to Miller & Lux Vail for après ski from 3 to 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 5 p.m. nightly. The cocktail menu will feature signature staples including the Miller’s Manhattan and Lux Martini, along with other specialties including Dom Perignon by the glass.

Florence is a 1994 graduate of Johnson & Wales University and a two-time James Beard Award nominee for Best Chef West Coast. He is also a 26-year Food Network veteran and has authored 16 cookbooks.

“The launch of Miller & Lux Vail is the consummate partnership and marks an exciting new chapter for our resort,” says Meredith Macfarlane, general manager of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. “Tyler Florence and his team share our commitment at Four Seasons to innovation, style, originality, and the highest caliber of hospitality. Our guests are sure to be delighted by this eagerly awaited collaboration.”