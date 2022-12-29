Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence

Tyler Florence’s steakhouse, Miller & Lux, specializes in over-the-top steaks and chops, as well as five-point tableside service.

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance.

Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne, Caesar salad for two, carving and deboning, dessert and digestifs, “the five-point tableside service brings an Old-World elegance and a highly personalized approach to the dining experience that is rooted in real history. Miller & Lux Vail is also synonymous with exceptional dry-aged steaks, the raw bar and unparalleled cocktail offerings,” Meredith Macfarlane, general manager of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail said.

Its robust raw bar includes market oysters, Hawaiian kampachi crudo, Louisiana shrimp cocktail, chilled Maine lobster and a Plateau de Mer that combines all four, while its outstanding dry-aged steaks include everything from a 6-ounce F-1 Australian wagyu filet mignon to the 52-ounce wagyu tomahawk. And, then there’s the French Dover sole, Alaskan king salmon, llano seco porkchop, chicken Milanese and pumpkin ravioli.

Appetizers include clam chowder, steak tartare, caviar doughnuts with a crème fraiche custard and much more.

Caviar donuts with crème fraiche custard and Kaluga caviar.

Miller & Lux Vail is also well known for the Lux Martini and Miller’s Manhattan and its innovative other cocktails, as well as its refined wine list. As an extension of Miller & Lux, Elk Bar offers a spectacular après experience, including handmade cocktails from the restaurant’s menu, and it’s also available for private dining.

“Miller & Lux Vail and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail are both first-in-class, in terms of service and craftsmanship,” Macfarlane said. “Together, they bring the charm and Old-World elegance of the European Alps ski experience to this modern mountain town. With the introduction of Miller & Lux Vail, Vail now boasts a renowned culinary destination.”

When it comes to cuisine, Florence’s philosophy is: “American, pure and simple.” Named after two passionate immigrants, Henry Miller and Charles Lux, who began a butcher shop in the 1850s and developed their business into one of the largest cattle ranches in the United States, Miller & Lux Vail represents their legacy in a relaxed, luxurious setting, which celebrates the good life.

Miller & Lux has a wide array of proteins and accompaniments.

The elegant, vintage mountain chalet atmosphere is adorned with touches like a stenciled ceiling, white tablecloths, sheepskin throws, antlers, subtle lighting and a wraparound mural with a mountain scene in the Elk Bar inspired by the work of Thomas Moran. With inspiration from the past and innovative cuisine of the modern day, Florence’s new modern American steakhouse delivers a refined and comfortable dining experience through a sophisticated lens.