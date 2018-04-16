Miller Ranch recreation path detour in place at least through Monday, April 23

EDWARDS — Eagle County Facilities is replacing an irrigation pipe that runs next to the Miller Ranch Road recreation path adjacent the Freedom Park athletic fields.

The recreation path closed Monday, April 16, and will remain closed during the project. A detour will be established from the roundabout at Battle Mountain High School, through Freedom Park and back to Miller Ranch Road at the Miller Ranch Community Center. A map of the detour is available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/facilities.

The detour will be in place for the duration of the pipe replacement project, which is expected to take seven to 10 days. Contact Ron Siebert at 970-328-8881 for more information.