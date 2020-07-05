Mind Springs Health resumes in-person therapy

Mind Springs Health outpatient offices, with locations in Vail, Eagle and Glenwood Springs, will once again offer in-person therapy sessions to new and existing clients in need of mental health support.

After launching virtual therapy sessions in March, Mind Springs Health has found that many clients are preferring telehealth over in-person therapy due to convenience and efficiency.

Anyone seeking an appointment, whether in-person or virtual, is asked to contact their local Mind Springs Health office. Office locations and phone numbers can be found at MindSpringsHealth.org/treatment-services/locations.

During in-person sessions, social distancing and infection protocols will take place, per guidance from the State of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mind Springs Health offices will undergo stringent disinfecting and cleaning procedures and employees will be required to wear masks while in the workplace. Patients will also be asked to wear a mask during their sessions.