Mind Springs Health unveils new event for Suicide Prevention Month

The Mind Springs Foundation is launching a new event during September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to not only raise awareness of suicide, but to raise funds for life-saving mental health programs in Western Colorado.

Pedal for Prevention, a virtual multi-activity event, will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27. Participants can take a bike ride, go for a run, play a round of golf, take a hike, or embark on any activity they choose — all in their own community, at their leisure.

The event is sponsored by Alpine Bank, Bay Equity Mortgage, and Doehling Law.

“Suicide has impacted many people in Colorado, and we wanted to create an event where those who have lost family or friends to suicide can honor their loved ones while raising awareness of suicide prevention measures,” said Roger Sheffield, president of the Mind Springs Foundation. “With the ongoing pandemic, it seemed most logical to host a virtual event instead of an in-person gathering.”

As the philanthropic arm of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, the Mind Springs Foundation hopes to increase awareness of suicide prevention and raise funds through the event for mental health programs and services. Participants can register for the virtual event by visiting http://www.MindSpringsFoundation.org/pedalforprevention. Registration fees begin at $25 per participant and include a commemorative t-shirt.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts should call the Colorado crisis line at 844-493-8255 or can text TALK to 38255.

The Mind Springs Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital and supports mental health services, programs, and innovations in the organization’s 10-county region.

Mind Springs Health is the Western Slope’s largest provider of counseling and therapy for mental wellness and assists individuals and families dealing with and recovering from substance abuse and addiction. Covering a 23,000-square mile area in Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties, Mind Springs Health offers a continuum of mental health care with crisis response services, 12 offices for outpatient treatment, and West Springs Hospital, the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City.