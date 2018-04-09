Minor earthquake recorded 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.7 earthquake overnight about 18.6 miles north of Glenwood Springs in the Flat Tops.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) around 1:02 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, west of Triangle Mountain, according to the USGS Earthquake Center.

Anyone who felt the shaking or notices any damage can file a report at Earthquake-Report.com. According to the independent earthquake-reporting site, a 2.7-magnitude quake is described as “weak” and “felt only by a few persons … especially on upper floors of buildings.”

Given the remote location with no structure, and the time of the quake, it’s unlikely anyone around Glenwood Springs felt much at all.

Once a quake gets above 3 in magnitude, it’s possible a vibration “similar to the passing of a truck” could be felt, according to the site.