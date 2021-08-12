Minor league ball player pleads not guilty to felony charges from Eagle County drug bust

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, an Arizona resident, faces eight drug-related felonies after Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies found 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills in a Chicago Cubs duffel bag in the trunk of his car.

The Arizona minor league baseball player charged with drug trafficking after a March bust on Interstate 70 in Eagle entered a not guilty plea Wednesday and will now make his case before an Eagle County jury early next year.

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, a 25-year-old from Tempe, Arizona, pleaded not guilty to all eight drug-related charges filed against him in a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

After being arrested on St. Patrick’s Day, his trial is set to begin on Valentine’s Day of 2022, a four-day trial extending from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, according to court records.

Camargo-Corrales faces four Class 1 drug felonies — the highest level of drug charge in Colorado — and two Class 4 drug felonies for his alleged possession and intent to distribute the 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills found in his car that day.

He has also been charged with two “special offender” sentence enhancers because of the large quantity of drugs involved in the March 17 bust and their import into Colorado, according to court records.

According to an affidavit filed by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Camargo-Corrales was driving a silver BMW that a deputy stopped for speeding and drifting into another lane on I-70. Camargo-Corrales and two other passengers reportedly gave differing accounts about where they were going and why.

At that point, deputies reportedly got permission to search the car with a K-9, which alerted them to the back seat and trunk.

In the back seat, deputies said they found a white bag holding $1,000 cash. In the car’s trunk, they reportedly found a Chicago Cubs duffel bag Camargo-Corrales said was his.

Inside that bag were packages of suspected methamphetamine wrapped in white plastic marked “CO” and packages of suspected oxycodone pills wrapped in green plastic, underneath several baseball gloves and cleats.

Camargo-Corrales, who is originally from Sinaloa, Mexico, told deputies a friend who lives there asked him to deliver the bag to Denver, where he would be paid $500 upon delivery. The two other occupants in the car were released after deputies determined they were not aware of the drugs in the car, according to the affidavit.

With an initial bond set at $75,000, Camargo-Corrales remains in custody at the Eagle County Detention Center in Eagle. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.

Camargo-Corrales was a pitcher for a few minor league baseball teams, most recently playing for the South Bend Cubs, an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, according to his profile on the official website of Minor League Baseball.

On March 22, five days after his arrest, the South Bend Cubs placed Camargo-Corrales on the league’s “restricted list,” according to his profile.

