Minturn and Red Cliff the only valley towns holding municipal elections April 3

How to vote: These are polling-place elections.

EAGLE COUNTY — Four valley towns could have elections on Tuesday, April 3. Polls will be open only in two.

Eagle and Gypsum have cancelled their spring municipal elections.

Eagle Town Clerk Jenny Rakow said town board members whose terms expired this year were the only ones who submitted petitions to run.

That means Matt Solomon, Andy Jessen and Scott Turnipseed will serve until 2022.

In Gypsum, Mayor Steve Carver and council members Pam Schultz and Chris Estes submitted paperwork to run for another term. Council member Dick Mayne is leaving the board this spring, and former Eagle County Treasurer Karen Sheaffer has been appointed to replace him.

With only as many candidates as available seats, there was no need for an election.

In Minturn, there are actually fewer candidates than there are town council seats available, with one exception: former Mayor Hawkeye Flaherty is challenging current Mayor Matt Scherr for that position, so the town has to conduct an election.

Brian Eggleton, John Weider and Earle Bidez are all running, but are running unopposed. Those three will each serve four-year terms. Minturn Town Clerk Jay Brunvand said resident Ben Nadeau had filed the necessary paperwork to run but has withdrawn for personal reasons.

That means the council will appoint two people to two-year terms.

In Red Cliff, four people are running for three seats on that town board. Newcomer Duke Gerber is on the ballot, as are incumbents Jake Spears, Scott Burgess and Tom Henderson.

In addition to the town board election, Red Cliff Town Clerk Barb Smith said voters will be asked to lift the town's current term-limit requirements.

That question had been on the ballot in a previous election and was defeated. But, Smith said, she subsequently heard from a number of residents who believed lifting term limits meant council members wouldn't have to stand for re-election. That's not true, she said.

If voters lift the term limits, incumbents can serve more than eight consecutive years on the board but will have to run for re-election when their current terms expire.

If Red Cliff lifts term limits, it will join Minturn and Gypsum in allowing council members to serve as long as voters agree to have them.

Eagle still has term limits, as do Avon and Vail.

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at 970-748-2930, smiller@vaildaily.com or @scottnmiller.