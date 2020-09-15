Minturn-area Cougar Ridge Trail is closed until October
The Cougar Ridge Trail above Minturn is closed through Oct. 2 while the White River National Forest reroutes eroded and unsustainable sections of the trail.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we make these much-needed improvements to the trail,” Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis said.
The work has been underway since the beginning of August. As the work moved into the steeper switchback area at the lower end of the trail, the risk of rocks falling onto the existing trail makes the temporary closure necessary.
The project is a cooperative effort among the White River National Forest, Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, and National Forest Foundation. When completed, 1.6 miles of new sustainably designed trail will replace about 0.9 miles of eroding, unsustainable trail.
