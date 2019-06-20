Minturn-area shooting range cleanup is set for June 24

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District and a group of volunteers will host a clean-up at the Two Elk Target Range on Monday, June 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The range will close to shooting at noon June 24 for the safety of those participating.

Volunteers should bring water and should wear a hat, long sleeved shirt, pants, gloves and shoes or boots with enclosed toes. Children are welcome to accompany a parent or guardian. Please do not bring pets to the clean-up event.

A local group will be on site recruiting volunteers for similar monthly clean-up projects.

For more information, email Paula Peterson, paula.peterson@usda.gov or call 970-827-5159.