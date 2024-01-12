Minturn calls for candidates for mayor, Town Council in April 2 election

Minturn residents who are interested in running for mayor or council may pick up a nomination petition from Town Hall.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Minturn’s municipal election is coming up on April 2, 2024, and voters will elect a mayor and four council members. The mayor serves two-year term, while the council seats consist of one two-year term and three four-year terms.

Minturn residents who are interested in running for mayor or council may pick up a nomination petition from Town Hall starting Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Once candidates pick up a nomination petition, they have until Monday, Jan. 22, to circulate their nomination petition and file it with the Town Clerk at 302 Pine Street in Minturn. All candidate nomination petitions must be filed by Monday, Jan. 22, to be eligible for the municipal election in April.

For questions or more information please contact the town clerk, Jay Brunvand, at 970-445-2423, or via email at treasurer@minturn.org . More information, including qualifications and requirements, can be found at Minturn.org .

Qualifications

Citizen of the United States for not less than seven years

At least 25 years of age

Resident of the town of Minturn for mayor not less than five years; for council not less than two years

A person who has been convicted of a felony shall not be eligible to become a candidate nor serve for an elected Town Office

Must maintain residency within the town of Minturn during the entire term of service

Minturn’s vision is to “Preserve Minturn’s long-term viability, its unique character and genuine mountain town community.”