Minturn cancels community dinner, closes candidate forum to the public

This scanning electron microscope image shows the COVID-19 virus in yellow.

NIAID-RML | AP photo

The town of Minturn is canceling the March 22 Community Dinner at town hall. The town has also closed the March 19 candidate forum to the public.

According to a release from the town, the community dinner decision is specific to that event, which is indoors and traditionally attracts a high percentage of adults over the age of 60, who are most at risk.

The Minturn Town Council Candidate Forum will be conducted and televised as scheduled, but without an audience.Minturn residents are encouraged to submit candidate questions via email to info@minturn.org no later than 5 p.m. on March 19. All candidate questions will be delivered to the moderator, who will select questions at their sole discretion. The candidate forum can be viewed at http://www.highfivemedia.org or Channel 5 Access TV, within 36 to 48 hours of taping.

The release adds that Minturn officials continue to work on keeping future public events and outdoor special events open. Based on advice from local and federal health officials, town officials felt that cancellation of the community dinner, as well as eliminating a live audience from the candidate forum, was in everyone’s best interest.

For additional information please go to http://www.ecemergency.org.