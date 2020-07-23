Minturn Concert Series canceled until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns

The Minturn Summer Concert Series typically takes place Thursdays at Little Beach Park. Organizers said that if risk level decreases, they will consider hosting concerts later in the summer or in early fall.

Due to increasing positive cases of COVID-19 in Eagle County, the free Minturn Concert Series has been canceled for the summer.

In an email sent to the Vail Daily, the Minturn Community Fund, which organizes the concerts and other events in Minturn including the Minturn Market, said:

“Now is not the time to encourage large public gatherings. If the current level of caution decreases, we anticipate being able to put on some shows later in the summer or early fall.”

The Community Fund and its sponsors – the Town of Minturn, Alpine Bank, The Scarab and Kirby Cosmo’s – have set aside the appropriate finances, and that money is reserved for concerts only, and will be used to stage the events whenever they start running again. All of that funding goes directly to the performing musicians and sound engineers.

Minturn is still hosting events, including the Minturn Market, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Yoga in the Park, every Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Both events will be praciticng social distancing. Guests at the market should be prepared to follow two-lane foot traffic designations, and yogis should bring all their own equipment as well as a suggested $10 donation.

For more information about the town of Minturn, visit minturn.org.