Minturn Concert Series returns Thursdays with music in Little Beach Park

MINTURN — The free Minturn Concert Series returns to Little Beach Park & Amphitheater on Thursdays July 5 through Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

The community friendly event takes place by the river with room for picnics. Organizers say 3.2 percent beer is allowed.

On Thursday, July 5, singer-songwriter Jason McIntyre takes the stage, melding blues, country, soul and rock 'n' roll together.

About Jason McIntyre

Harkening back to the days of the Texas Troubadours, McIntyre's music is an updated northeast adaptation of a deep southern style.

In 2001, McIntyre left Pennsylvania for Los Angeles and landed in music production at the House of Blues, on the famous Sunset Strip. Immersed in the industry, he quickly realized his passion for music and began writing songs.

Moving back to Pennsylvania in 2003, McIntyre settled in State College, where he teamed up with guitarist Jason "Junior" Tutwiler to write songs and master playing classic tunes by The Band, Tom Petty, Muddy Waters and other influential artists.

After honing their craft in the local bar scene, the pair pulled in a few more musicians to form alt-country band The Rustlanders. After releasing their self-titled debut album, the Rustlanders toured the country establishing a national presence and sharing the stage with national acts such as Grammy-winning songwriter Ryan Bingham, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, John Fogerty and Keith Urban.

In 2010, the Rustlanders disbanded, after which McIntyre spent considerable time traveling the United States seeking inspiration for new music and a fresh direction.

In 2015, he moved to Colorado where he quickly got to work writing songs for his next collaboration with longtime musical partner Junior Tutwiler.