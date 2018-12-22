Minturn connecting residents with programs that save money and energy at home

Town of Minturn, Partnering with Xcel Energy and Walking Mountains, Connects Local Residents with Programs that Save Money and Energy at Home

As a Partners in Energy community, Town of Minturn has an Energy Action Plan that is guiding meaningful activities to achieve energy goals. Learn what you can do to save and help.

Through a collaborative effort with Xcel Energy's Partners in Energy, the town of Minturn developed and adopted an Energy Action Plan in 2017. This plan identifies community-wide energy goals and actions to achieve them:

Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal: Reduce building-related greenhouse gas emissions 5 percent per year, and 80 percent by 2050.

Energy Reduction Goal: Achieve a 5% energy reduction from Minturn's 2016 energy baseline by June 2019

As part of its efforts to reduce energy use for residents, town leadership, in collaboration with Xcel Energy and Walking Mountains Science Center, shares resources available to improve home efficiency and save residents money.

For income-qualified homes in Eagle County, Walking Mountains Science Center and Energy Outreach Colorado offer the CARE (Colorado's Affordable Residential Energy) program that provides free home energy assessments and upgrades to qualified homeowners and tenants. To qualify for the CARE program, a household must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

Upgrades can include insulation and air sealing, furnace tune-ups and safety checks, Energy Star refrigerators, LED light bulbs, low-flow faucet aerators, and programmable thermostats.

For residents that are not eligible for CARE, Walking Mountains Science Center offers a comprehensive Home Energy Assessment for $100. A qualified Energy Smart analyst will come to your home and swap out old bulbs for LEDs, install a programmable thermostat, install weather-stripping on a drafty door and more.

To determine which program is right for you, contact the Energy Programs department at Walking Mountains at 970-328-8777 or energy@walking mountains.org or visit http://www.walking mountains.org/energy.

About Minturn's Energy Action Plan

If you are interested in learning more about Minturn's Energy Action Plan, visit the town website, http://minturn.org/energysavers/index.html. Or if you want to know what you can do to help, contact Cindy Krieg, economic development coordinator for town of Minturn, at 970-827-5645, ext. 5, or at events@minturn.org.