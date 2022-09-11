Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October

The 100 block of Main Street in Minturn, as seen from the sky. The council is discussing design guidelines for the 100 block in ongoing meetings.

Courtesy photo

Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19.

The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.

The effort began in early 2022 and is being viewed by the council as a necessary step to preserving the town’s character. The design guidelines discussion has coincided with the addition of a new chapter of town code related to historic preservation, and the formation of a historic preservation commission, approved in June.

The design guidelines discussion has been much lengthier than the historic preservation discussion, however. The original expectation, upon passing the guidelines on first reading back in July, was that the idea would be fine-tuned in the weeks that followed and approved not long after.

But one discussion led to another, to another, and on Wednesday the council again delayed the second reading after another hour-long discussion, continuing the motion to approve the second reading to Oct. 19.

The reason for the continued delay, as expressed by Town Manager Michelle Metteer, is that staff is not yet ready with all the changes requested by the council, and needs further direction from both the council and any residents who are interested in the plan.

The goal is to craft new development standards that “address parking and circulation issues and support the historic character of the 100 block,” according to a recent community plan update.

The new guidelines will determine what can be built in the small amount of space available to be developed in the 100 block, but — as stressed by town leaders — existing buildings will always be able to maintain their current use regardless of new design guidelines.

The council has been consulting on the design guidelines with local architect Cheney Bostic, who has prepared a list of questions that still need to be addressed, Metteer said.

“Without the public investment to create the ‘woonerf’ street design on Williams and Eagle River streets, will commercial uses want to locate on these streets — or will they sit empty?” Bostic asked. “This concept of the shared and activated street — may only work as planned if the Town is committed to spending the dollars to invest in ROW improvements.”

That and numerous other questions from Bostic were laid out in the council’s Sept. 7 packet, available online at Minturn.org . The questions surrounded issues including parking, building setbacks, track and deliveries. Bostic also identified risks.

“In addition to comments and feedback from the council we of course hope that the public will look at the packet as well or come in and get a copy of Cheney’s questions so that we can get comments from the public,” Metteer said.