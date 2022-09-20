Minturn faces a tight deadline in attempting to receive funds promised from feds

The Eagle River running high through Minturn in July of 2019. Construction of a new water tank in town is nearly complete.

RedCliffFlooding-VDN-070219-5

In March, the town of Minturn was assured it will receive $1 million in funds from Congress to help with the construction of a new water tank.

But the town won’t be able to apply for those funds until October, which is creating a bit of nervousness among those in charge of the town’s budget.

The budget is set to begin receiving debits for payments on the $2.3 million water tank upon completion in November.

Minturn Mayor Earle Bidez has drafted a letter to Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, along with Rep. Joe Neguse (whose Congressional district includes Minturn), for help in easing some of the stress. The Town Council is expected to vote in favor of sending the letter on Wednesday.

The letter says the town’s loan payments are looming, and asks the Colorado Democrats for aid in seeing Minturn’s application for the money to be processed swiftly by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Shovel-ready

In April, Bennet toured the area the tank will be located. The town was about 10 days from starting construction at the time after going out to bid in February.

The shovel-ready status of the project helped Bennet and Hickenlooper secure the funds via the 2022 Senate appropriations, which were finalized in March.

The town expects the water tank to be completed “no later than November of this year in order to comply with Colorado Parks and Wildlife wintering elk habitat requirements,” according to the letter.

“Upon completion and commissioning of the new water tank, the Town will commence payments on State Revolving Fund (“SRF”) loan, at which point no further grant funds can be accepted to offset construction costs,” the letter reads. “We expect that to occur in late November of this year.”

Bennet said the water tank was one of 56 Colorado projects that he requested receive funds via various appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2022.

In total, $158 million in funding for Colorado projects were included in the Fiscal Year 2022 Senate appropriations bills.

“Every single of one those was a worthy project, and frankly the next 50 were worthy projects too,” Bennet said.

Another issue

With SRF loans requiring all grants toward offsetting loan principal be received prior to the completion of the construction work, Minturn will face a tight deadline when the EPA opens its application process in October.

But that’s not the only issue with Minturn’s promised funding. Town officials are also concerned that another problem could affect Minturn’s eligibility in receiving the funds.

“The EPA also identified in the summer of 2022 the requirement that projects must include a clause for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises,” according to the letter. “This requirement was instituted after Minturn’s project went out to bid in February of 2022. We are now concerned that EPA may deny the Town’s funding due to this unforeseen technicality.”

Bidez said he suspects Minturn is not the only small town in Colorado facing these issues.

“We are asking that each of you contact the EPA directly to request swift resolution of these two urgent issues,” the letter says.