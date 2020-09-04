Minturn Fitness Center closes after dispute with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

The Minturn Fitness Center is located at Maloit Park in Minturn and was financed through a collaboration between the town of Minturn and Ski and Snowboard Club Vail.

Anthony Thornton | athornton@vaildaily.com |

MINTURN — The Minturn Fitness Center was forced to close Friday after town officials learned equipment from the facility had been sold without board approval.

“To ensure that we protected our asset, Minturn had the locks changed until we are able to come to a resolution at the board level,” town manager Michelle Metteer said on Friday.

A sign on the door, written by Metteer, says the closure of the facility will only be temporary.

“We look forward to the reopening of the center upon agreement of a programming and hours of operation schedule approved by the Minturn Fitness Center Board of Directors,” the sign reads.

Metteer told the Vail Daily she understands people may see that sign as a surprise, as many were hopeful the facility would remain open through negotiations with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

“I tried to be very clear when I wrote the sign that we’re hoping for a swift resolution at the board level,” she said. “We were very hopeful to meet later this month at the scheduled board meeting, to try to work things out from a collaborative approach, but it was made aware to us that equipment had been sold from the building without the board approval which is required in the bylaws.”

Minturn partnered with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail in 2014 to open the facility, with each entity putting $1.25M toward construction and the club agreeing to staff the facility. The Minturn Fitness Center Board of Directors was set up to govern programming and operations of the facility, but councilmembers say the club has made operations changes in recent months that have not been approved by the board.

“This hasn’t been much of a partnership, and it is time for action,” Metteer said in a Town Council meeting on Wednesday.

Town attorney Mike Sawyer on Wednesday said the facility, if it doesn’t respect the governing bylaws, should be locked “until SSCV comes to the table in an honest way and deals with the town in conformance with the agreements that we negotiated with them.”

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail chief operating officer John Hale did not provide comment following email and phone requests from the Vail Daily on Thursday.