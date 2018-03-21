Minturn garage fire blocks Main Street, cause still under investigation

MINTURN — A garage fire closed Minturn's Main Street Tuesday night as fire crews knocked down the blaze.

Just after midnight, crews from the Eagle River Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 200 block of Main Street in Minturn. Several people reported black smoke and flames coming from a garage, the fire district said.

Main Street was shut down while crews extinguished the flames. The fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to adjacent structures, and no injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

The Eagle River Fire Protection District was joined by Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Vail Public Safety Communications Center and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.