Gas leak in Minturn closes Highway 24 Thursday morning

The 100 block of Main Street in Minturn, as seen from the air. A gas leak apparently caused by a tent pole closed Main Street for about an hour Thursday morning.

Courtesy photo

A Thursday morning gas leak in Minturn closed U.S. Highway 24 — Main Street — for about an hour. There were no injuries.

According to Michelle Aguayo, a media relations specialist with Xcel Energy, a natural gas team was called to the site just after 9 a.m. Thursday. Aguayo wrote that the team shut off gas to the line at Toledo Avenue and Eagle Street just before 10 a.m.

Aguayo wrote in an email that a stake holding down a large tent hit the gas line.

Minturn Town Manager Michelle Meteer said the tent was for a private event at Agora, a meeting space adjacent to the Helen’s House short-term rental.

The Eagle County Alert system reported the Highway 24 closure at about 9:20 a.m., and reported an hour later that the road had reopened.

Eagle Valley Music is across the street from the tent. Owner Tom Robbins said when he went to turn on the shop’s lights, there was already a fire truck at the scene.

“We never want to stop traffic on Highway 24,” Meteer said. “It would be lovely if Minturn had a true detour.” But, she added, in the absence of a detour, “we try to make the best of these situations when they occur.”