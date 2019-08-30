Minturn Market will host LED light bulb swap

MINTURN — The town of Minturn will be joined by representatives from the Climate Action Collaborative for an LED light bulb swap at Saturday’s Minturn Market.

Replacing two standard bulbs with LED bulbs saves $16 per year on electric bills and cuts 230 pounds of air pollution. Switching to LED lighting is one of the easiest and lowest-cost ways to reduce air pollution.

There are also home conservation kits available for giveaway, on a first come, first served basis. There are just two markets remaining this season. The LED swap will then continue through September at Minturn Town Hall, 302 Pine Street.