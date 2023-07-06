Minturn Mini: Vail Recreation District Town Series mountain bike race is all about the kids

Kyler Brummer competes in the Minturn Mini on Wednesday night.

Abby Blumberg/Vail Recreation District

Kids bike races look a lot like the adult ones. There’s bikes, dirt and sweat. Competition. The winner might get interviewed.

“At the start, I was in a pack, and on the second lap I was able to pull out of a pack on the road and gap everybody, get ahead of them, and stay there,” 11-year-old Gavin Hood replayed after blitzing three laps of the 1.4-mile loop through the ‘Mini Mile’ and Minturn Bike Park in a time of 22 minutes, 34 seconds.

See. Even the strategies line up.

The Minturn Mini — Vail Recreation District’s Mountain Bike Town Series kids-only event — was distinctly different, though, because … well, it was all about the kids. Adults could probably learn a few lessons from the 56 athletes, ages 8-14 (wave 3, which included a 15-17-year-old division, was postponed an account of lightning) who wheeled up to the starting line Wednesday late-afternoon.

“What were you telling yourself when you started to hurt? Were you breathing pretty hard?” the newspaper reporter asked Kyler Brummer, who won the beginner girls 8-10 in 19:19.

“Yeah, when I finished I was,” the 9-year-old stated.

Lesson No. 1: when a reporter asks a dumb question, no one is obligated to toss back a meaningless, cookie-cutter cliche, I guess.

For Beverly Herrera, who is in her first year of bike racing with The Cycle Effect team, the best part of her two-mile race — which featured a challenging twisting climb out of the Cemetery Road starting line, followed by a smooth straight descent and finish on Gun Range Road — was “going down.” In fact, the thought occupied her mental space during each of the two laps’ climbs.

“I was thinking about how the downhills are fun,” she said.

“It’s just so neat because every day that she rides, she’s getting better,” said one of Beverly’s coaches, who oversees a roster of 15-20 girls ages 10-18. “You can see it — that’s what’s fun.”

Fifty-six young riders competed in Wednesday’s Minturn Mini, the kids-only mountain bike race in the Vail Recreation District town series. Abby Blumberg/Vail Recreation District

Myra Street, who finished between Brummer and Herrera in the age group contest and ran up to congratulate the latter at the finish line, enjoyed the downhill and bridges on course during her first-ever mountain bike race.

“Pretty fun,” she said, summarizing her initial opinions surrounding the sport. “Also, kind of scary on the edges.”

As a single-file string of cyclists snaked up single track off in the distance, wheel-to-wheel, helmets bobbing from the strain to stay with friends, beat last year’s time or simply reach the top without walking, it’s hard to see the difference between this and the next ‘big boy’ race in the Town Series — the Beaver Creek Blast on July 19th. Yeah, the steed’s are smaller, but the “race-within-the race” is still alive and well.

Will Chaussignand described the battle within the beginner boys 11-14 event this way: “I was in a group of people, then I passed them.”

And when lightning was spotted?

“I was like, ‘oh boy,'” he continued.

Chaussignand may have made his move during the downhill, but it was his superior self-talk which helped him up the climb.

“Keeping my rhythm,” the Homestake Peak student answered when asked what his focus was.

“I think the climb on this course is really fun,” Hood — whose favorite mountain biker is Kyle Strait because “he’s just so consistent” — added.

“It’s shorter, so it’s kind of more like a sprint, but it’s fairly steep, so it’s still challenging.”

Hudson Leonard rips around the single track on Wednesday night in Minturn. Abby Blumberg/Vail Recreation District

As the rain intensified, unfilled cars struggled to depart the venue. Moms and dads loading up bikes searched and yelled for kids too busy talking to each other to notice. One boy stood by the VRD tent, holding a post-race pizza slice three times larger than his face.

Bikes, dirt, sweat, competition. They’re all there, but if you look and listen closely, the subtle differences make all the difference. On Wednesday night, the sweat on every youth mountain bike rider’s face was more the product of nerves, not the result of a mandatory spin after clocking out of the office. The dirt was just, well, ignored.

“You have dirt on your teeth,” one mom said while she pulls out her phone to capture her son’s smile at the finish.

Lesson No. 2: don’t overanalyze. Brummer may have done the race last year, but she didn’t utilize the intel to her advantage, per se.

“Not really,” she said when asked if her course recon revealed a specific spot she could hammer. “I didn’t really remember it.”

Perhaps the raw simplicity, or unabashed honesty — two things everyone could probably use more of — are what this event has and the Davos Dash needs more of.

The competition here is innocent and pure — the “this-is-just-a-good-workout” excuse doesn’t cut it when you and your best friend are trying to see who is the fastest. Of course, such an approach opens the door for vulnerability, something kids (and the rest of us) — no matter where they ended up in the results — need in order to fully grasp a right view of true success in the first place.

In some ways, they’re already get it.

“Just mainly finishing,” said Brummer when asked what the best part of doing any race is.

“And doing my best.”