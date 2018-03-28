Minturn mobile home ‘total loss’ after early-morning fire Wednesday, March 28

MINTURN — At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, Eagle River Fire Protection District crews responded to a report of smoke in a structure in a mobile home in the 900 block of Main Street in Minturn. The reporting party indicated that a mattress was on fire and that the occupants were evacuating due to a large amount of smoke throughout the residence.

Crews reported flames showing at the time of arrival, and immediately began an offensive attack. Within minutes, however, the trailer was completely engulfed, and the decision was made to switch to a defensive strategy, with operations focused on preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent units. The fire was under control by 5 a.m., and was called completely out by approximately 8:15 a.m.

Three individuals were able to safely leave the mobile home. One was later transported to Vail Health for smoke inhalation. The unit is considered to be a complete loss; the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Engine 5, Engine 7, Engine 12 and Battalion 7 responded, and were assisted by Tower 3 and Battalion 3 from Vail Fire and Emergency Services, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Xcel Energy, the Vail Valley Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.

Fire officials remind residents to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. You should have a smoke alarm on every level of your home, and you should also have a smoke alarm inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. The sooner you know there is a fire, the more time you have to escape.

Test your smoke alarms once a month. Use the test button to make sure your smoke alarms are working; a smoke alarm with dead batteries is the same as not having a smoke alarm. If your alarms are 10 years old or older, replace them with new alarms.