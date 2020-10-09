Minturn road delays put off for a day, will start Oct. 13

Expect delays and daytime closures Oct. 13 and 14 on U.S. Highway 24 and County Road in Minturn.

County Road in Minturn, between U.S. Highway 24 and the railroad tracks, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14 to allow for drilling associated with Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s wastewater collection system improvement project. The northbound lane of Highway 24, near the intersection with County Road, will also be closed during the same times.

The new schedule is a one-day delay for the project.

Traffic control will be in place on both Highway 24 and County Road. Travelers on Highway 24 will experience short delays as flaggers will guide them through alternating one-way traffic during work hours. Travelers on County Road will need to go south to access Highway 24 from Main Street. Both areas will be open at night.

Crews will be drilling downstream of the County Road vehicle bridge to prepare for construction of a new utility bridge across the Eagle River that will hold a new larger sewer main. The new main will replace the existing aerial sewer crossing, which is more than 50 years old.

This work is the first phase of a multi-year wastewater infrastructure improvement project in the Dowd Junction area that will span from the County Road bridge to the Gore Valley Trail bridge. The new main will increase the reliability of the district’s wastewater collection system, and its larger diameter will add capacity to accommodate future growth projections within the town of Minturn. Also, the project will remove man-made structures from the river channel and floodplain.

The new utility bridge contributes to community goals of extending the regional trail system in the area. The town of Minturn and ECO Trails agreed to split the $100,000 in added costs to widen the bridge from 6-feet, needed for the sewer main, to 12-feet, needed for pedestrian and bicycle use. The district, town, and ECO Trails are partnering on this project to limit land and river disturbance, reduce impacts to the public, improve cycling and pedestrian safety, and best leverage public funds.

Drilling will take place on the Highway 24 side of the Eagle River. Crews will drill on the other side of the river likely one to two weeks after this drilling is complete. That work will similarly impact traffic. The project should be complete in spring 2021.

For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org or contact district customer service at 970-477-5451.