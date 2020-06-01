Minturn road work on Highway 24 resumes June 8

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor American Civil Constructors will return to Minturn June 8 to complete the U.S. Highway 24 Improvements project.

Work will be completed on Highway 24 from Interstate 70 to Maloit Park Road (Mile Point 147). Crews will complete the project by marking crosswalks, installing pedestrian railing, finishing up topsoil, revegetation and other punch list items. Major contract items have already been completed.

While crews will be on site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, weekday traffic control will not begin until after 9 a.m. Traffic control may require single-lane closures with flaggers directing alternating through traffic, with potential holds of up to 15 minutes. American Civil Constructors may also shift traffic in certain areas; transportation officials ask motorists to stay alert and watch for the directional cones during work hours.

The construction company will notify businesses and residences prior to work directly in front of their property. Work should be complete by June 26.

The U.S. Highway 24 improvements project started in 2019 and is designed to improve the existing road surface and advance safety enhancements throughout the corridor. Those safety enhancements include rockfall mitigation, upgraded storm sewer capacity, new guardrail compliant with current standards and improved multi-modal access. In partnership with the state, the town of Minturn funded local improvements including additional sidewalks, new curb, gutter, driveway entrances and ADA enhancements.

For more information, call 970-287-0033 or email publicinfo@accbuilt.com. The project web page is https://www.codot.gov/projects/us-6-24-minturn.