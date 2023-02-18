Minturn seeks applicants for Planning Commission

Minturn is seeking members of the community to fill three vacancies on the town’s Planning Commission.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Applications can be found at Minturn.org . Please submit applications to: Town of Minturn, Attention Madison Harris, Planner 1, PO Box 309, Minturn, CO 81645 by mail or in person at Town Hall, 302 Pine Street, Minturn, CO 81645; or email to planner1@minturn.org .

Applicants must have been a resident of the town of Minturn for a minimum of one year, must maintain residency in the town through their term of office, and be eligible to register to vote in the town of Minturn. The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are currently held both in person and online via zoom.

The five-member (plus one alternate) board is responsible for reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters. This board is also responsible for recommendations to the Minturn Town Council concerning variances, subdivisions and conditional use permits, and planned unit developments.

The terms of the Planning Commission appointments are two years, which will begin on April 1st, 2023, and end on March 31st, 2025. The Minturn Town Council will conduct interviews during its session on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on requirements, contact Planner 1 Madison Harris at planner1@minturn.org or 970-827-5645 Ext. 2.