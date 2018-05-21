Minturn sewer maintenance will continue into June; traffic disruptions minimal

MINTURN — Routine sewer main maintenance operations began Monday, May 21, in Minturn and will continue through late June. Crews will then perform maintenance operations in Eagle-Vail during July and August. Eagle River Water & Sanitation District staff use jetting trucks to clear mains throughout the areas and work generally occurs between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Residents can expect sewer jetting trucks and equipment on streets and in back lots depending on manhole locations. Drivers should use caution as district vehicles and employees are near the roadway during jetting operations.

These activities generally cause minimal disruption to residents, though crews appreciate the public's understanding and cooperation. Field operations staff perform this work on a five-year rotating schedule to clear sewer mains of grit and debris that could potentially cause sewer line blockages.

For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org or call 970-476-7480.