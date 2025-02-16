Minturn town manager resigns, search for replacement begins

Michelle Metteer resigned as the town manager of Minturn on Feb. 7. Metteer has served the town since 2009 with the last seven years in the town manager position and has led the community through a period of development and strategic focus. Her decision to step down comes after 15 years of dedicated service to the town and its residents.

“Serving as the Town Manager of Minturn has been a true honor,” said Metteer. “I am proud of the accomplishments we have made together, and I am confident that Minturn will continue to thrive in the future. I am grateful to the staff, council, and residents for their support during my time here.”

Under Metteer’s leadership, Minturn saw a range of accomplishments that have positively shaped the town’s future. Most of these accomplishments were achieved through a strong dedication to regional collaboration.

Michelle Metteer’s leadership and tireless work have left an indelible mark on Minturn, and her departure will be felt by many. The Minturn Town Council expressed their appreciation for Metteer’s dedication to the community and her role in helping the town achieve significant milestones during her tenure.

“Michelle’s contributions have been invaluable, and she leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to benefit the town for years to come,” said Mayor Earle Bidez. “We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

The Town Council has begun the process of selecting a new town manager through hiring the executive recruitment firm of KRW Associates. The process for hiring the new town manger is expected to take between four to five months and will have a significant public involvement component. The job listing is live on the KRW website KRW-Associates.com . Meanwhile, the town has contracted with Katie Sickles to serve in an interim role. Sickles will be overseeing all current capital improvement and infrastructure projects, while Town Clerk Jay Brunvand will oversee staff and resident matters until a permanent manager can be hired.